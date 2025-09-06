CM grieved over boat capsize deaths

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives in a boat capsizing incident in Jalalpur, Multan.

The CM extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said the pain of their loss is shared by the entire province. She prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss.