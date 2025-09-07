Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor here on Saturday. All the roads, streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, mosques in the city were illuminated with colorful lights and buntings.

Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully. The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was started from Markzi Jamia Masjid which passed through its traditional routes, Pul Shah Nazar, Bani Chowk, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Road, and Fawwara Chowk amid at foolproof security.

The second procession was taken out from 22 Number Chungi, which was passing through Tench Road, Dhok Syedan Chowk, Kalma Chowk, 22 Number Chowk, Adara Road, State Life Building Turn, MH Chowk, Mahfuz Chowk, Mansehra Adda, Thana Cantt, Nishtar Street, Adamji Road, Matho Khan Complex, Railway Road Military Account, Kamran Market and GTS Chowk (Old Waran Adda) at designated points.

Various Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) processions were taken out in various parts of the city.The participants were holding models of Khana Kabba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat.

while, different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners have been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts. Religious scholars and Ulema highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in life and the hereafter. People set up langars and sabeels of sweet water/milk at different points of procession routes on the occasion whereas tea and qehwa was also served among the devotees.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO)

Khalid Mehmood Hamdani by deputing more than 6,000 policemen to avoid any toward incident.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, inspected the route of the main Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession on Saturday and reviewed security and administrative arrangements.

The participants of the processions were passed through walk-through gates to avoid any untoward incident. CCTV cameras were also installed on the routes of main processions to monitor the movement of suspect elements.

No person was allowed to stand on rooftops of the buildings along the routes. City Traffic Police (CTP) diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam said that the entry of tractor trolleys, trailers and trucks, etc., in the procession will be completely prohibited, there will be a complete ban on heavy traffic entering the city and no parking will be allowed within a 300-yard area.

More than 530 traffic police officers and traffic wardens were deployed to facilitate the public on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

A total 105 Milad Processions were taken out from various parts of the city.Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi were remained on high alert to meet any emergency.