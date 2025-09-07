Rescue 1122 provides emergency medical cover for Milad processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided a complete emergency medical cover for Milad processions in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that on the directions of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, Rescue 1122 deployed comprehensive emergency medical cover for Milad processions and gatherings of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal across the district.

He said that special rescue posts were erected along major procession routes where vehicle ambulances, motorbike ambulances, emergency vehicles and trained rescuers were stationed to ensure quick response in case of any emergency.

In addition to covering Milad celebrations, the routine emergency services also remained continued without interruption, he added.