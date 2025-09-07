Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Provides Emergency Medical Cover For Milad Processions

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Rescue 1122 provides emergency medical cover for Milad processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided a complete emergency medical cover for Milad processions in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that on the directions of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, Rescue 1122 deployed comprehensive emergency medical cover for Milad processions and gatherings of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal across the district.

He said that special rescue posts were erected along major procession routes where vehicle ambulances, motorbike ambulances, emergency vehicles and trained rescuers were stationed to ensure quick response in case of any emergency.

In addition to covering Milad celebrations, the routine emergency services also remained continued without interruption, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

16 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

1 day ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

1 day ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

1 day ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

1 day ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

1 day ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

1 day ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

1 day ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

1 day ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan