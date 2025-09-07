Open Menu

945 People And 614 Animals Rescued In Flood-hit Tandlianwala

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 12:00 AM

945 people and 614 animals rescued in flood-hit Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 945 people and 614 animals in flood-hit areas of Tandlianwala during past 10 days.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla supervised the rescue operations and Rescue 1122 has continued round-the-clock relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas along River Ravi in Tandlianwala.

Ehtisham Wahla said that in the last 10 days, total of 945 people along with their belongings have been evacuated to safer places while 614 animals were also rescued from the inundated localities.

He said that every possible facility is being provided to the affected families as part of the district’s coordinated flood relief measures.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams are actively engaged 24 hours a day in shifting stranded residents to safe zones by extending emergency medical care and ensuring logistical support in the disaster-hit areas.

Rescue 1122 is committed to protect human lives and livestock alike and this struggle would continue until the situation is completely brought under control, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

16 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

1 day ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

1 day ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

1 day ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

1 day ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

1 day ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

1 day ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

1 day ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

1 day ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan