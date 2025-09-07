945 people and 614 animals rescued in flood-hit Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 945 people and 614 animals in flood-hit areas of Tandlianwala during past 10 days.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtisham Wahla supervised the rescue operations and Rescue 1122 has continued round-the-clock relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas along River Ravi in Tandlianwala.

Ehtisham Wahla said that in the last 10 days, total of 945 people along with their belongings have been evacuated to safer places while 614 animals were also rescued from the inundated localities.

He said that every possible facility is being provided to the affected families as part of the district’s coordinated flood relief measures.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams are actively engaged 24 hours a day in shifting stranded residents to safe zones by extending emergency medical care and ensuring logistical support in the disaster-hit areas.

Rescue 1122 is committed to protect human lives and livestock alike and this struggle would continue until the situation is completely brought under control, he added.