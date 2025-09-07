Open Menu

Agriculture Dept Distributes Sweets In Flood Areas On Milad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Agriculture Dept distributes sweets in flood areas on Milad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Agriculture Department Faisalabad distributed sweets among the affected families in flood-hit areas on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Director Agriculture Extension Faisalabad Division Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood along with Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Chiniot Dr. Shehbaz has visited flood relief camps in Chiniot and distributed sweets among the affected families so they could also share in the joy of the Milad celebrations.

During his interaction with the displaced families, Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood said that birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is a source of mercy and guidance for all humanity.

He said that message of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to remember the needy during times of trial and stand with them in solidarity.

Drawing a parallel with the migration to Madinah, he said that just as the Ansar had welcomed the Muhajireen with generosity and sacrifice, the Pakistanis today must extend full support to flood-affected families so they can overcome their hardships.

Dr. Shehbaz also met with the flood victims, listened to their concerns and assured full cooperation and support from the Punjab Agriculture Department.

