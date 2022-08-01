Religious harmony, tolerance promoted during Muharram: Advisor

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar, Fayyaz Ali Butt on Monday said Muharram teach us to resist falsehood and sacrifice lives for the sake of truth and it was our responsibility to promote religious harmony and tolerance in the holy month, so that the enemy could not succeed in its evil intentions

He said this while visiting here at the Jafar Tayyar Imambargah, Malir and also reviewed the arrangements made in connection with Muharram ul Haram, said a statement.

He said that all possible safety measures would be taken on the routes of Muharram processions across the province and fool-proof security would also be provided to them.

Fayyaz Butt also issued orders on this occasion for cleaning the procession routes.

He said that the personnel of the law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant on the routes of the processions. No one would be allowed to take the law into his hands.

He said we all need to follow the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) as Muharram taught us peace and harmony.

He said the believers of all schools of thought should respect each other's beliefs.