Open Menu

Religious Leaders Call For 'day Of Mourning' On Friday To Condemn Bajaur Terror Act

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Friday to condemn Bajaur terror act

Religious leaders from different schools of thought have declared Friday a day of mourning and prayers to honour the victims of the Bajaur terror incident and denounce terrorism that has plagued the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Religious leaders from different schools of thought have declared Friday a day of mourning and prayers to honour the victims of the Bajaur terror incident and denounce terrorism that has plagued the nation.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad islam Qadri, Maulana Muhammad Ayub Safdar and others gave a joint call for observance of "day of mourning, condemnation and prayers" on Friday.

They said that sermons should be delivered during Friday congregations at mosques across the country to condemn the menace of terrorism and call for bringing the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice.

They said a joint declaration would be circulated in all the mosques, urging Imams and Khutaba to condemn terrorism in their Friday sermons, besides demanding early arrest of those responsible for the Bajaur incident, and praying for the salvation of the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured.

They said the public would be sensitized about the "Pagham-e-Pakistan" that suicide and militant attacks were "Haram" and against the Shariah.

The leaders belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pakistan Ulema Council, Shia Ulema Council, Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, Muttahida Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, International Khatm-e-Nabuwat Movement and Muttahida Ulema Council also called for national unity and solidarity as it was the only way to defeat the mindset that justifies terrorism and the shedding of blood of innocent people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation Suicide All From Blood Unity Foods Limited CII

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for &#039;Middl ..

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for &#039;Middle East Start Up Awards 2022-20 ..

1 second ago
 Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows t ..

Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows to Strengthen Army - Reports

54 seconds ago
 Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, A ..

Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, Arbiters of Sexual Violence

56 seconds ago
 Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of At ..

Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of Athletics Federation Amid Nepoti ..

57 seconds ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Ask ..

ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Askari Tower case

59 seconds ago
 UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

20 minutes ago
Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

20 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early W ..

National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early Warning for All&#039; workshop

60 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets ..

Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets set by KMC

12 minutes ago
 Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Ital ..

Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Italy

12 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

13 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for uniqu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for unique space conversation at Louvre ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan