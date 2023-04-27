UrduPoint.com

Religious Scholars Always Struggle For Development, Sovereignty Of Pakistan: Haqqani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Religious scholars always struggle for development, sovereignty of Pakistan: Haqqani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) and Difa-e-Pakistan Council Chairman Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Thursday said the religious scholars had always struggled for the development and sovereignty of the homeland

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) and Difa-e-Pakistan Council Chairman Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Thursday said the religious scholars had always struggled for the development and sovereignty of the homeland.

Addressing the annual gathering of 'Dastar Bandi' at Jamia Taqir al-Quran Mughalki, Nowshera, he said Ulema, under the leadership of Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, took practical efforts for the freedom of Pakistan and implementation of Islamic system in the country.

Maulana Haqqani said islam was the religion of peace and security and seminaries were playing a significant role in spreading peace, security and love among the people.

He urged the religious parties to raise their voice against atrocities being held in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, and Myanmar at all international forums.

He said religious scholars had always fought for Shariah law and through its implementation, the destiny of Pakistan could be changed.

Maulana Haqqani pledged to continue the great intellectual legacy of Jamiat leader Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed and prayed for peace, unity and stability of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah on the globe.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among the successful students.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Myanmar Nowshera Muslim All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukrain ..

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukraine - President Yoon Tells US Co ..

1 minute ago
 Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title ..

Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends May ..

2 minutes ago
 US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Ag ..

US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Against N Korea Nuclear Threat - ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling e ..

PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling expired meat

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliamen ..

Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliament to Unblock EU Funds - Justic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.