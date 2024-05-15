Renowned Actor Hutchinson Visits Alhamra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Alhamra Arts Council continues to host renowned international personalities, further solidifying its position as a global cultural hub.
Kevin Michael Hutchinson, a Hollywood actor, professional ice hockey player, and motivational speaker, visited the Alhamra Arts Center here on Wednesday.
Chairman Razi Ahmad and Executive Director Sarah Rashid
warmly welcomed Hutchinson.
During the visit, Hutchinson admired the Alhamra's efforts to promote art and culture.
Accompanied by Alhamra's administration, Hutchinson explored various sections such as the art gallery, academy of performing arts, and studio.
