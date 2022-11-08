Renowned poet 'Jaun Elia' remembred

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Renowned poet, philosopher, biographer, and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on his 20th death anniversary on Tuesday to pay him rich tributes for his unforgettable lifetime service in entertainment industry.

His real name was Syed Hussain Sibt-e-Asghar Naqvi.

Born on 14th December 1931 in Amroha, Uttar Pardesh, John migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

He wrote his first urdu couplet when he was just eight years old. His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya'ani, Gumaan, Lekan, and Goya, electronic channels reported.

The poet had complete command over Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew and he was a highly skilled translator as well. For his literary services, he got the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 2000.

Jaun Elia was romantic and yet strongly believed in the family system. He tied the knot with a known story writer, columnist Zahida Hina but later they divorced.

His religious views could be well explained in the following verse. Elia died on 8th November 2002, after a protracted illness, and is resting in Sakhi Hassan graveyard of Karachi.

