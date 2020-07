Renowned poet Saifuddin Saif remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The 27th death anniversary of legendary lyricist, poet and film-maker, Saifuddin Saif was observed on Sunday.

Late poet was still remembered for his heart touching songs.He was born in the city of Amritsar, India on July 20, 1922.

''Aye mausam '' was the most popular song of his other hits,he was also immensely praised for 'Jaltay Hain armaan Mera Dil rota hay'' and ''mein tera shehar schor jaou ga''.

After Partition, he migrated to Lahore and started working as a dialogue writer and lyricist for Pakistani films.

Saifuddin Saif passed away on this day in 1993, and was buried at a graveyard near Model Town in Lahore.