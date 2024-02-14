Open Menu

Renowned Scholar And Former Dean Of Islamic Studies, Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Renowned Scholar and Former Dean of Islamic Studies, Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, Passes Away

Famed author, analyst, historian and former dean of faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto passed away at the age of 75 in Jamshoro after a prolonged illness on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Famed author, analyst, historian and former dean of faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto passed away at the age of 75 in Jamshoro after a prolonged illness on Wednesday.

After performing the funeral prayers of the deceased at the Sindh University Employees Cooperative Housing Society Jamshoro, she was buried in the graveyard near the university workshop. Her last rites were attended by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life, including faculty members, officers and employees of University of Sindh. Her “Soyem” will be held on Friday at Jamshoro.

Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto was born on March 15, 1948, in Shkarpur, Sindh, and she completed her education up to college there.

A national Islamic conference was held at Sindh University in 2002 under her supervision. She was also honored by the university administration as the best teacher with a gold medal.

On the other hand, Mukhdoom Saeed ul Zaman "Aatif", the Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto. In his condolence message, he said that the services rendered by Dr. Bhutto for the Sindhi language and literature as member of the Board of Governors of the Sindh Adabi Board were unforgettable. He mentioned that her book "Sindh Ji Siyasi Tareekh" (Political History of Sindh) holds great significance in the field of research. He also prayed for the elevation of her ranks.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Mumtaz Bhutto Jamshoro March Gold Best Housing

Recent Stories

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

5 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

5 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

6 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

6 minutes ago
 CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

9 minutes ago
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply ..

Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media

9 minutes ago
 Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: ..

Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

9 minutes ago
 Best schoolteachers honoured

Best schoolteachers honoured

9 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilia ..

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

4 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposi ..

JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him

4 minutes ago
 Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan