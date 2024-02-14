Renowned Scholar and Former Dean of Islamic Studies, Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, Passes Away

Famed author, analyst, historian and former dean of faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto passed away at the age of 75 in Jamshoro after a prolonged illness on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Famed author, analyst, historian and former dean of faculty of Islamic Studies and author of various books Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto passed away at the age of 75 in Jamshoro after a prolonged illness on Wednesday.

After performing the funeral prayers of the deceased at the Sindh University Employees Cooperative Housing Society Jamshoro, she was buried in the graveyard near the university workshop. Her last rites were attended by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life, including faculty members, officers and employees of University of Sindh. Her “Soyem” will be held on Friday at Jamshoro.

Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto was born on March 15, 1948, in Shkarpur, Sindh, and she completed her education up to college there.

A national Islamic conference was held at Sindh University in 2002 under her supervision. She was also honored by the university administration as the best teacher with a gold medal.

On the other hand, Mukhdoom Saeed ul Zaman "Aatif", the Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of Professor Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto. In his condolence message, he said that the services rendered by Dr. Bhutto for the Sindhi language and literature as member of the Board of Governors of the Sindh Adabi Board were unforgettable. He mentioned that her book "Sindh Ji Siyasi Tareekh" (Political History of Sindh) holds great significance in the field of research. He also prayed for the elevation of her ranks.