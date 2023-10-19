ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The 34th death anniversary of renowned tv actor Saleem Nasir is being observed on Thursday to pay him a tribute for his excellent contribution to the industry.

Nasir was born to a Rajput family in Nagpur, British India on 15 November 1944. He was known for his versatility and acting prowess. The versatile actor made his professional cinematic debut in film called ‘Zaib-un-Nisa` in 1976.

He starred in a variety of TV shows, including Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Ankahi, Dastak, and Aangan Terha.

Nasir was particularly acclaimed for his roles as Sultan Jalal ud Din in Aakhri Chatan and Captain Sarwar Shaheed in Nishan e Haider.

He was awarded the President's Pride of Performance Award for his contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry. He is remembered as one of the greatest TV actors of all time.

On his death anniversary, fans and colleagues paid tribute to Nasir's legacy. Many shared their favorite memories of his work and expressed their gratitude for his contributions to the arts.

At the age of 45 years, Salim Nasir passed away after suffered a heart attack in 1989 in Karachi.

Nasir's death was a great loss to the Pakistani entertainment industry. However, his legacy continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.