UrduPoint.com

Renowned Urdu Poet Jaun Alia Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Renowned Urdu poet Jaun Alia remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Renowned urdu poet and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Jaun Elia was born on December 14, 1931 in an illustrious family in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He was the youngest of his siblings. His father Allama Shafiq Hasan Elia was deeply involved in art and literature and also an astrologer and a poet. This literary environment modelled him along the same lines and he wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just 8. He was fluent in Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit, and Hebrew.

Elia migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and made Karachi his home. His first poetry collection Shayad was published in 1991 when he was 60. The second collection of his poetry Ya'ani was published posthumously in 2003.

Later his companion, Khalid Ansari, compiled and published his three consecutive collections, Gumaan in 2004, Lekin in 2006, and Goya in 2008.

His synthesis of this knowledge into his poetry differentiates him from his modern contemporaries. He died after a protracted illness on November 8, 2002, in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Died Goya Same November December Family From Arab

Recent Stories

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

19 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.