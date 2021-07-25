UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Report Reveals Hate Campaigns Against Religious Minorities In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Report reveals hate campaigns against religious minorities in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Councillor Dr. James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby, Saturday appreciated a new report "Destructive Lives", commissioned by the charity Open Doors, and independently prepared by researchers from the London school of Economics and Political Science.

He condemned disinformation and speeches that incites violence and discrimination against religious minorities in India, in the report.

In a statement, Dr Shera said, "The report is based on comprehensive investigations and discussions with Christians and Muslims across India. It paints a deeply troubling picture: a methodical campaign of violent persecution, disregarded or even encouraged by members of police, judiciary, media and even many politicians.

" Dr. Shera further added, "We call for action by international human rights organisations,United Nations, governments, financial institutions and social media companies, including the convening of an international fact-finding commission on violence and human rights violations against religious minorities in India."This statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including: Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Mr Michael Massey, Mr. John Bosco, Rt. Revd Bishop Dr..Nadeem Bhinder, Mr. Saleem Khokhar ex-MPA, Mr Qamar Rafiq, and Mr Tahier Solomon.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police United Nations Social Media London David Bishop United Kingdom Muslim Christian Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

3 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

3 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

6 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.