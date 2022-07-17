UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Remain High Alert On By-election Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Rescue 1122 remain high alert on by-election day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue Punjab had directed to take special rescue measures on by-elections polling day in Constituency PP-7.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, special rescue and medical corps have been deployed on for polling in the sensitive and important polling stations.

Rescue 1122 tehsil Kahuta, Kelar Syedan was on high alert in the entire district of Rawalpindi, he added.

As many as eight emergency ambulances, and three fire and emergency vehicles were on duty in Tehsil Kahuta, and Kelar Syedan, he said, adding that motorbike ambulance service had also been deployed in the said areas.

More than 100 rescue personnel were performing special duty while District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Kamran Rasheed was directly monitoring all operations, the spokesperson said.

