Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Set Up Ambulance Points To Facilitate Azadars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Rescue 1122 set up ambulance points to facilitate Azadars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Rescue 1122 set up ambulance points at various locations including Imambargahs Hussainia Hall Saddar, Agha Syed Lal Shah Hastnagri, Qissa Khwani, and Kohati Gate to facilitate Azadars on the occasion of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Friday.

These points were established to provide medical assistance to mourners and to deal with any emergency situation.

All stations and personnel of Rescue 1122 Peshawar were put on high alert. On the special instructions of District Emergency Officer Ghayur Mushtaq, medical camps and special teams have been deployed to provide medical assistance to mourners during Chehlum procession.

Police were also alerted on the procession routes and entry of public on theses routes were banned.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

22 minutes ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

1 hour ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

10 hours ago
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

11 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

12 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

12 hours ago
 Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free ..

Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan