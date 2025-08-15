Rescue 1122 Set Up Ambulance Points To Facilitate Azadars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Rescue 1122 set up ambulance points at various locations including Imambargahs Hussainia Hall Saddar, Agha Syed Lal Shah Hastnagri, Qissa Khwani, and Kohati Gate to facilitate Azadars on the occasion of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on Friday.
These points were established to provide medical assistance to mourners and to deal with any emergency situation.
All stations and personnel of Rescue 1122 Peshawar were put on high alert. On the special instructions of District Emergency Officer Ghayur Mushtaq, medical camps and special teams have been deployed to provide medical assistance to mourners during Chehlum procession.
Police were also alerted on the procession routes and entry of public on theses routes were banned.
