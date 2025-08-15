Shafqat Ali Shah Expresses Sorrow Over Flood Devastation In AJK, GB & Bajaur
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Senior political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the flood and rain-related devastation in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Bajaur.
According to statement on Friday, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah extends his condolences over the loss of life and property in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Bajaur.
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah believes that providing aid and relief to those affected by the flood and rain disaster should be the top priority.
Shafqat Ali Shah prays for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and the speedy recovery of the injured.
