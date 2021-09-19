Research laboratory complex to be set up at Rs 2 bln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU) will set up a state of the art Research Laboratory Complex(RLC) at Rs 2 billion to research various diseases and methods of treatment.

Giving details about the RLC , Vice-Chancellor RMU Dr Muhammd Omer told APP,that 11 laboratories of different kinds would be established at the complex including Microbiology, Parasitology ,Virology, Hematology Coagulation, Clinical biochemistry , Immunology/Serology Immunohematology, Urinalysis, Histopathology, Cytopathology ,Molecular diagnostics Cytogenetics and Surgical pathology.

He said that Higher education Commission on the recommendation of Federal government has initially transferred an amount of Rs 250 mln to the RMU,the first of its kind RLC in Pakistan on which work to be started soon.

Dr Omer said the most advanced and state-of-the-art technical equipment would be provided to scientists to investigate various elements of the disease, including its control, prevention and treatment.

"RMU ,research complex would not only provide the laboratory workforces the specific training in handling infective and potentially lethal causes, but researchers would also check how to handle infectious agents "he added.

/395