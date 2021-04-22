UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Against Blasphemous Caricatures; National Assembly Seeks Nominations For Special Committee

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:25 PM

Resolution against blasphemous caricatures; National Assembly seeks nominations for special committee

The National Assembly Secretariat Thursday formally requested all the parliamentary parties' leaders to recommend their nominations for its special committee, being set up to consider a resolution against blasphemous caricatures published in French magazine on September 01, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Secretariat Thursday formally requested all the parliamentary parties' leaders to recommend their nominations for its special committee, being set up to consider a resolution against blasphemous caricatures published in French magazine on September 01, 2020.

"Nominations have been sought for the special committee from all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly through a letter addressed to their parliamentary leaders. The special committee will consider a resolution moves by MNA Amjid Ali Khan on April 20, 2021 in the session of the National Assembly," a news release said.

The secretariat said the initiative was taken on the direction of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who was authorised to set up a special committee under Rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 through a motion adopted in its recent sitting.

The special committee will consist of all the parliamentary parties in proportion to their seats in the national assembly.

Letters have been sent to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Parliamentary Leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Khalid Hussain Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party to give nominations of their respective party for the special committee.

Letters have also been despatched to Grand Democratic Alliance Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Jamhoori Watan Party's Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and Awami Muslim League's parliamentary leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan leader Asad Mahmood, Awami National Party leader Amir Haider Azam Hoti and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) leader Muhammad Akhtar Mengal have been requested to give nominations of their respective parties for the committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution National Assembly MQM Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Business Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tariq Bashir Akhtar Mengal Khalid Maqbool Rashid Alliance April September 2020 Muslim All From Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

Recent Stories

32 sugar dealers registered across district: ADCG

1 minute ago

Sindh High Court orders renewed demarcation of la ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh National Gets Life Sentence for New Yor ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Opens Probe Into Cryptocurrency Platform Th ..

1 minute ago

SST stages protest against SPSC's alleged corrupti ..

3 minutes ago

Over four Kanal state land reterieved in Burewala

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.