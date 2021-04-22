Resolution against blasphemous caricatures; National Assembly seeks nominations for special committee

The National Assembly Secretariat Thursday formally requested all the parliamentary parties' leaders to recommend their nominations for its special committee, being set up to consider a resolution against blasphemous caricatures published in French magazine on September 01, 2020

"Nominations have been sought for the special committee from all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly through a letter addressed to their parliamentary leaders. The special committee will consider a resolution moves by MNA Amjid Ali Khan on April 20, 2021 in the session of the National Assembly," a news release said.

The secretariat said the initiative was taken on the direction of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who was authorised to set up a special committee under Rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 through a motion adopted in its recent sitting.

The special committee will consist of all the parliamentary parties in proportion to their seats in the national assembly.

Letters have been sent to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Parliamentary Leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Khalid Hussain Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party to give nominations of their respective party for the special committee.

Letters have also been despatched to Grand Democratic Alliance Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Jamhoori Watan Party's Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and Awami Muslim League's parliamentary leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan leader Asad Mahmood, Awami National Party leader Amir Haider Azam Hoti and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) leader Muhammad Akhtar Mengal have been requested to give nominations of their respective parties for the committee.