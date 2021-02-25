UrduPoint.com
Restriction Lifted On Regular Classes In Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore And Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Restriction lifted on regular classes in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Thursday announced to start regular classes in urban centers of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar after review of the COVID-19 cases in these centers.

Education Ministry in statement clarified that earlier these urban centers had been restricted to a 3-Day school week by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), because of a high spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, in continuation of the announcement by Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on resumption of a regular school week for urban centers of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar, these restriction is now being removed.

It is however reiterated that the SOPs issued by the Education Ministry in consultation with Health Ministry and NCOC are still fully applicable on schools with a special emphasis on use of Masks, Physical Distancing and Hand washing.

The SOP document and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are available on the Ministry's website http://www.mofept.gov.pk/ and can be accessed in urdu and English.

