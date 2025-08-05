Revocation of article 370 clear violation of int’l laws: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming August 5 a grim reminder of injustice and oppression committed against Kashmiris.

Marking Youm-e-Istehsal (Exploitation Day), the Minister said that the actions taken by India on August 5, 2019—revoking the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir—represent a blatant violation of international laws and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“India has trampled on Kashmir’s identity and autonomy,” Leghari stated, adding that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was a direct attack on the legal and historical status of the region.

“The move is not just unconstitutional but also undermines the promises made to the Kashmiri people under global commitments.”

He further emphasized that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain. “The right to self-determination is an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir, and Pakistan will continue to raise its voice in their support on every international forum,” he said.

Extending heartfelt tributes to the oppressed people of Kashmir, Leghari said the nation stands in solidarity with their ongoing struggle for dignity, justice, and freedom.