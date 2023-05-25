Rice growers advised to use certified seed

Agricultural experts have advised rice growers to use certified seeds to get bumper and disease-free yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Agricultural experts have advised rice growers to use certified seeds to get bumper and disease-free yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department (Extension) said here on Thursday that the latest and approved rice varieties had not only sufficient resistance against various diseases and harsh climate conditions, but they also have the potential to give maximum yield.

Among these varieties include: Super Basmati, Basmati-515, PK-1121 (Aromatic), Punjab Basmati, Chenab Basmati, Noor Basmati, NIAB Basmati 2016, Shaheen Basmati, Kisan Basmati, PK-2021 (Aromatic), NIBGE Basmati 2020, Super Gold, Super Basmati 2019, Hybrid Basmati KSK-111-H, al-Khalid Rice, NBR-2, NIAB Super, PK-386, Ari-6, KS-282, KSK-133, NIAB Ari-9, NIAB-2013, KSK-434, NIBGE GSR-6 and NIBGE-5.

The government would also provide a subsidy of Rs1,500 on per 20-kg seed bag of these Basmati varieties, whereas Rs1,000 subsidy would be provided on the seed bag of non-Basmati rice variety.

The registered farmers should scratch the voucher present in the seed bag and get subsidy whereas the unregistered peasants should get themselves registered by visiting nearest agriculture offices to avail the facility, he added.