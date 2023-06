FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a rickshaw was hit by a truck near Rafhan mills, Niamoana, Samundri road.

As a result, the rickshaw driver, Shahnawaz, suffered head injuries anddied on the spot.