Ring Road project to improve quality of life :Commissioner

Commissioner, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be a game changer as it would improve travel facilities besides quality of life of the local people by providing them employment opportunities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Commissioner, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be a game changer as it would improve travel facilities besides quality of life of the local people by providing them employment opportunities.

Addressing the stakeholder’s consultation session on the establishment of the wholesale markets and industrial zones in the proposed Economic Zones on Ring Road at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI), he said that this project was for the residents as they would get numerous benefits after its completion.

On the occasion, Nader Ali and Imran Shah from the Urban Unit, Lahore gave a detailed presentation to the RCCI members and apprised that the site plan prepared for Rawalpindi was aimed at the promotion of business activities in the area to create employment opportunities.

The vertical spread of buildings would be discouraged and high-rise buildings would be promoted in the project so that dense population could be avoided when the city expands, they informed.

The Rawalpindi Chamber demanded the commissioner to immediately impose Section IV to keep prices under control in the proposed Ring Road Industrial Zones and keep away from the squatting mafia.

President RCCI, Saqib Rafiq said that the purpose of the briefing was to give information to the stakeholders regarding the site development zones and to get suggestions from them.

The ring road was an important project which had unfortunately been delayed, he said and hoped that it would be completed within the timeline set by the caretaker government within nine months.

At the end of the session, the representatives of various sectors, especially cottage industry, shoe market, plastic, transport, goods forwarding, heavy machinery, marble, steel, jewellery, grain market, furniture, education, mining and others presented their suggestions to the commissioner.