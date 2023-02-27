UrduPoint.com

RIUT To Be Completed Soon: Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Monday said that the state-of-the-art Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) would be completed soon to help the ailing segment of the society

He expressed these views during his visit to RIUT to review the development work of the institute.

He directed the officials concerned to lay down effective sewerage pipelines and directed the chief engineer building department to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

Laiqat said that transfer and posting were not a solution to the human resource issue, while new recruitment was required to resolve the issue.

He directed the hospital"s administration to send a reference to the Commissioner's office for the installation of a new tubewell.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent RIUT, Dr Khalid Abass Janjua briefed the Commissioner about the medical facilities being provided to the people at the institute.

He said that Corona Management Center was established during the COVID-19 endemic while 50 dialysis machines were functional in the hospital.

Dr Khalid briefed that around 15 patients were getting treatment daily.

