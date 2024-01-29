RMC holds White Coat ceremony to welcome first-year students

(@FahadShabbir)

Rehman Medical College (RMC) Peshawar on Monday held a white coat ceremony to welcome its first-year MBBS students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rehman Medical College (RMC) Peshawar on Monday held a white coat ceremony to welcome its first-year MBBS students.

The ceremony was attended by students, their parents and guests of honor, including Dr. Riaz Anwar, Advisor to the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health.

During the ceremony, students and their parents planted saplings and took an oath of dedication to their chosen profession. They vowed to uphold the highest ethical standards in their medical practice.

Dr. Anwar, in his address, praised RMC for its high standards and outstanding faculty. He said RMC is one of the best medical colleges in the country and has always been a top choice for students. "RMC has the best infrastructure and faculty in Pakistan," said Dr.

Anwar. "It has everything a student needs to succeed in the medical profession." He also congratulated the parents on their children’s achievements.

Dr. Anwar encouraged the students to study hard and dedicate themselves to their chosen profession. He said that they have the potential to make a real difference in the world.

Dr. Mukhtar Zaman, Principal of RMC, said that RMC's merit list was the highest among all private medical colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent Khyber Medical University admissions process. This, he said, is a testament to the fact that RMC is still the top choice for students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The white coat ceremony is a traditional event that marks the arrival of a new batch of students in medical and dental colleges.