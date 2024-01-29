RMC Holds White Coat Ceremony To Welcome First-year Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Rehman Medical College (RMC) Peshawar on Monday held a white coat ceremony to welcome its first-year MBBS students
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rehman Medical College (RMC) Peshawar on Monday held a white coat ceremony to welcome its first-year MBBS students.
The ceremony was attended by students, their parents and guests of honor, including Dr. Riaz Anwar, Advisor to the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health.
During the ceremony, students and their parents planted saplings and took an oath of dedication to their chosen profession. They vowed to uphold the highest ethical standards in their medical practice.
Dr. Anwar, in his address, praised RMC for its high standards and outstanding faculty. He said RMC is one of the best medical colleges in the country and has always been a top choice for students. "RMC has the best infrastructure and faculty in Pakistan," said Dr.
Anwar. "It has everything a student needs to succeed in the medical profession." He also congratulated the parents on their children’s achievements.
Dr. Anwar encouraged the students to study hard and dedicate themselves to their chosen profession. He said that they have the potential to make a real difference in the world.
Dr. Mukhtar Zaman, Principal of RMC, said that RMC's merit list was the highest among all private medical colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent Khyber Medical University admissions process. This, he said, is a testament to the fact that RMC is still the top choice for students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The white coat ceremony is a traditional event that marks the arrival of a new batch of students in medical and dental colleges.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published6 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner15 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District19 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.21 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran21 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz21 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare18 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC18 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations12 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore12 minutes ago