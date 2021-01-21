Robber takes away Rs 17.5m from house

A robber took away cash, gold ornaments, foreign currency worth Rs 17.5 million from a house at Model Town here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A robber took away cash, gold ornaments, foreign Currency worth Rs 17.5 million from a house at Model Town here on Thursday.

The police said that the accused entered the house of Haroon Ahmad Khan and his wife Dr Nighat through window and held the family hostage.

The accused looted 35-tola gold ornaments, Rs 3500,000, six diamond rings, foreigncurrency and fled.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.