Robbers injure currency dealers before snatching Rs20m

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) ::Unknown robbers on Tuesday here in Timergara Khwar looted over Rs 20 million and shot injured two currency dealers before escaping the area.

Police said two owners of Sarhad Currency Dealers, identified as Zubair and Muhammad Naseer, residents of Hayaserai were intercepted by the robbers in Timergara Khwar area.

The robbers snatched over Rs 20million from the currency dealers and shot injured both on resistance.

The injured currency dealers were rushed to Timegara Hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The area police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigation into the incident.