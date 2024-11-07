Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at global stage in Baku

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to advocating for climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building for vulnerable communities during her remarks at the concluding plenary of the four-day conference organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to advocating for climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building for vulnerable communities during her remarks at the concluding plenary of the four-day conference organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The event, which focused on the country’s climate resilience strategies, served as a key platform for discussing Pakistan’s priorities ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the SDPI conference on Thursday, Ms. Alam highlighted the urgent need for equitable climate finance, especially for developing countries like Pakistan that are bearing the brunt of severe climate impacts despite contributing minimally to global carbon emissions.

She emphasized that the international community must come together to mobilize resources and technology essential for adaptation and resilience, aligning with Pakistan’s broader climate goals and global efforts to meet the Paris Agreement targets.

“The upcoming COP29 will provide an opportunity for countries to strengthen their climate action commitments,” Ms. Alam said and added: “Pakistan is focused on advocating for increased support for developing nations through accessible climate finance, technology transfer, and enhanced capacity building to cope with climate change impacts.”

Ms. Alam also underscored the significance of including gender considerations in climate action, stressing that vulnerable populations, particularly women and marginalized groups, must be at the forefront of adaptation strategies. She called for the reformation of the global financial architecture to better support developing countries and emphasized the importance of involving provincial governments in climate initiatives.

The event also served as a platform for highlighting the collaboration between SDPI and the Ministry of Climate Change. Ms. Alam avknowleged that this partnership has created new synergies aimed at strengthening policy discourse on climate change, with a particular focus on enhancing Pakistan’s resilience and adaptation strategies in anticipation of COP29.

"Through this collaboration, we are fostering informed discussions and creating a stronger national position for COP29,” she added. “We are committed to amplifying Pakistan’s climate priorities on the global stage.”

Focusing on community-level resilience in the face of climate change and environmental sustainabilty, Ms. Alam emphasized the importance of integrating local responses into national and global climate action frameworks. She explained that resilience at the community level is not only about individual efforts but also about aligning with broader national policies and international agreements.

“Pakistan is deeply committed to strengthening community resilience,” Ms. Alam stated. “Our approach is to ensure that community responses are embedded within national policies, international treaties, and multilateral projects aimed at addressing climate challenges.”

She further explained that as global temperatures rise, adaptation strategies must be universally applied. Vulnerable communities, in particular, need comprehensive support to prevent large-scale displacement. She advocated for increased investment in public education, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-resilient housing solutions.

“We all need to adjust our lifestyles to cope with rising global temperatures,” Ms. Alam said. “However, if we are to avoid mass displacement, vulnerable communities must be properly supported. Governments have a critical role to play in funding education and infrastructure, while individuals can contribute by adopting more sustainable practices in construction and daily life.”

Ms. Alam stressed that Pakistan’s continued efforts to address climate change at both the national and international levels will remain central to its development agenda. As COP29 approaches, she emphasized the need for solidarity and collective action to ensure that the most vulnerable communities are not left behind in the fight against climate change.