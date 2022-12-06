UrduPoint.com

RPO For Strict Action Against Display Of Weapons, Aerial Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki has directed police heads of all four districts of the region to take strict action against elements found involved in display of weapons and aerial firing in their respective jurisdictions.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the RPO directed the city police officer of Faisalabad and district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to devise comprehensive strategies for ensuring through patrolling in their areas in order to curb crimes at maximum extent.

He said that it was first and foremost duty of police to provide safe and secured atmosphere for the citizens.

Therefore, all station house officers should be made duty bound for taking stern action against the outlaws.

He said that incidents of aerial firing were also causing loss of human lives as well as properties.

The RPO directed the police heads of Faisalabad region to launch an effective campaign through social media including radio, television and newspapers to apprise the general public about harms of aerial firing so that a positive approach could be developed among the people.

Sarfraz Ahmad Falki warned the police officials and officers that strict departmental action would also be taken against those who would show lethargy, negligence and delinquency.

