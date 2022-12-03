RPO Malakand lauds police to recover 9kg opium in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Saturday lauded Bajaur police to recover nine-kilogram opium and arrest the accused.

In a statement issued here, RPO said that there is no space for narcotics dealers and they would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that narcotics peddlers destroy the future of the young generation and action would be taken against those who are found guilty in such business.