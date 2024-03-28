RPO orders to launch crackdown against drug peddlers

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, issued orders to launch a crackdown against drug dealers across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, issued orders to launch a crackdown against drug dealers across the region.

He issued instructions to the district police officers to arrest the elements involved in drug selling and the smuggling of poisonous liquor during these days.

He ordered to execution of indiscriminate action against the elements involved in drug peddling.

He further said that all four districts of Multan region including, Multan Khanewal, Lodhran, and Vehari will send detailed reports on the action taken against drugs/drug dealers daily basis.

The district which will take effective action against the drug dealers will also be awarded with appreciation certificate and cash reward.