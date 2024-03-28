Open Menu

RPO Orders To Launch Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

RPO orders to launch crackdown against drug peddlers

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, issued orders to launch a crackdown against drug dealers across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, issued orders to launch a crackdown against drug dealers across the region.

He issued instructions to the district police officers to arrest the elements involved in drug selling and the smuggling of poisonous liquor during these days.

He ordered to execution of indiscriminate action against the elements involved in drug peddling.

He further said that all four districts of Multan region including, Multan Khanewal, Lodhran, and Vehari will send detailed reports on the action taken against drugs/drug dealers daily basis.

The district which will take effective action against the drug dealers will also be awarded with appreciation certificate and cash reward.

Related Topics

Multan Police Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All

Recent Stories

Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tom ..

Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade t ..

Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion

20 minutes ago
 Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX ..

Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX Director meet Finance Minister

20 minutes ago
 SC conditionally allows army courts to announce re ..

SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts

20 minutes ago
 12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation: ..

12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana

21 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB

Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB

21 minutes ago
PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone ..

PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone’ for Pakistan’s health in ..

18 minutes ago
 Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA

Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA

18 minutes ago
 NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-D ..

NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50

18 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terroris ..

Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terrorism

18 minutes ago
 China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this yea ..

China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA

18 minutes ago
 Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with ..

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan