RPO Reviews ‘Police Development Projects’
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan on Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of ongoing police development projects across Sargodha,accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf.
During the visit,the RPO reviewed construction progress at several key sites,including the new blocks under development at the Police Training school,the City Traffic Police Office,the SDPO City Office and the Urban Area Police Station.
He assessed the pace and quality of work, directing concerned officers to ensure timely completion of all projects.
The RPO Shahzad Asif emphasized that the improvement of police infrastructure was vital for enhancing service delivery and providing a better working environment for police personnel.
He further instructed that transparency and quality should be maintained at every stage of development and urged continuous monitoring to ensure the highest standards were met.
