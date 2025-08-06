Governor KP vows to promote investment-friendly image of province

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited Silver Lake Foods in Hattar Industrial Estate on Wednesday, where he inspected various industrial units and held meetings with local industrialists.

Addressing a ceremony during the visit, the governor emphasized the need to improve the province's image to attract investment. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been associated with terrorism, discouraging investors from exploring opportunities here. I am committed to promoting a soft image of the province to encourage investment and generate employment for the people,” he said.

He pointed out that costly energy and unbalanced tax policies have become significant hurdles in the path of industrial development. “I will represent your concerns at every forum. My goal is to ensure that, like Faisalabad and Lahore, industrialists in Haripur also receive all necessary basic facilities. Industrial growth leads to national progress,” he added.

The governor also acknowledged the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and stressed the need to give farmers the same level of attention and support as given to industrialists.

Group Chairman of Silver Lake Foods, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjum, while speaking at the event, revealed that the company recorded exports worth seven billion rupees last year and now employs thousands of workers across its nationwide branches. “With government support, the industrial sector can contribute significantly to the country’s progress. What we need is a favorable environment, low-cost energy, and business-friendly policies,” he stated.

Earlier, Managing Director of Silver Lake Foods, Qadir Mehmood, briefed the governor on key issues related to ministries, the Workers Welfare board, vocational training, and healthcare facilities.

To mark the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi was presented with a traditional turban by Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjum, along with commemorative shields.