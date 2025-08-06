Seven held over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the task force raided at various localities including Midh Ranja,Kot Miana,Naseerpur Kalan village and caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals.

They were identified as Awais,Aslam,Umar,Javed and others.

Police registered cases against the water pilferers.