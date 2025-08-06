Open Menu

Four Electrocuted While Installing Billboard In Lahore's Shahdara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Four electrocuted while installing billboard in Lahore's Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Four men were electrocuted to death while installing a billboard on Daulat Khan Road in Lahore’s Shahdara area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred due to contact with overhead electrical wires, reported a private news channel.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victims received a fatal electric shock during the installation process and died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Nadeem, son of Ramzan; 25-year-old Nouman, son of Khalid; 26-year-old Owais, son of Tauheed; and one unidentified individual.

Rescue teams arrived swiftly at the scene and confirmed all four fatalities.

