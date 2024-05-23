Open Menu

RPO Suspends Three SHOs Over Illegal Detention

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) over illegal detention of a citizen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) over illegal detention of a citizen.

According to a press release, The SHOs included SHO Basti Malook, SHO Jehania and SHO Sarai Sidhu for keeping a person in illegal custody. Apart from this, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and Constable Muhammad Nasir Khan Basti Malook police station have also been suspended and show cause notices issued.

On this occasion, RPO Sohail Chaudhary said that illegal detention was intolerable and said that strict departmental action would be taken if any police officer was found involved in it.

It's worth mentioning here that concerned officials illegally detained a person named Danish Abbas in the limits of different police stations. After coming to the notice of senior police officers, the matter was investigated. SHO Basti Malook Kashif Shehzad, SHO Sarai Sidhu District Khanewal Babar Shehzad and SHO Jehania district Khanewal Muhammad Shafqat have been suspended and ordered to report to the police line after the allegations were proved in the investigation.

