RPO Suspends Three SHOs Over Illegal Detention
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) over illegal detention of a citizen
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) over illegal detention of a citizen.
According to a press release, The SHOs included SHO Basti Malook, SHO Jehania and SHO Sarai Sidhu for keeping a person in illegal custody. Apart from this, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and Constable Muhammad Nasir Khan Basti Malook police station have also been suspended and show cause notices issued.
On this occasion, RPO Sohail Chaudhary said that illegal detention was intolerable and said that strict departmental action would be taken if any police officer was found involved in it.
It's worth mentioning here that concerned officials illegally detained a person named Danish Abbas in the limits of different police stations. After coming to the notice of senior police officers, the matter was investigated. SHO Basti Malook Kashif Shehzad, SHO Sarai Sidhu District Khanewal Babar Shehzad and SHO Jehania district Khanewal Muhammad Shafqat have been suspended and ordered to report to the police line after the allegations were proved in the investigation.
Recent Stories
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues1 minute ago
-
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps2 minutes ago
-
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb misuse1 minute ago
-
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work2 minutes ago
-
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo2 minutes ago
-
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death1 minute ago
-
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road1 minute ago
-
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Turkiye, Pakistan determined to increase bilateral trade to $5b: Turkish Ambassador1 minute ago
-
Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship12 minutes ago