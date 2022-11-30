UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Balambat, Inspects Progress Of Ongoing Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 08:39 PM

RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing search operation

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Sajjad Khan Wednesday visited Balambat Lower Dir and inspected progress of ongoing strike and search operation in mountains of Maidan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Sajjad Khan Wednesday visited Balambat Lower Dir and inspected progress of ongoing strike and search operation in mountains of Maidan.

He visited the Integrated Command and Control Room Balambat and met with members of local Dispute Resolution Council.

During a meeting with local elders at Police Lines, he praised the role played by police force and locals for maintaining peace in the area.

He said that the police force had done a tremendous job and succeeded in maintaining peace, despite unfavorable conditions and numerous challenges.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Job Progress Dir Malakand Balambat

Recent Stories

RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure pl ..

RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsils

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Hou ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Housing Scheme

1 minute ago
 MoHR's campaign in full swing against violence on ..

MoHR's campaign in full swing against violence on women

1 minute ago
 Court issues written order in Swati remand case

Court issues written order in Swati remand case

1 minute ago
 DeSantis to Present Memoir in Possible Hint at 202 ..

DeSantis to Present Memoir in Possible Hint at 2024 Presidential Bid - Reports

25 minutes ago
 Youth killed, cousin injured in road mishap

Youth killed, cousin injured in road mishap

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.