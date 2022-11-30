RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing search operation

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Sajjad Khan Wednesday visited Balambat Lower Dir and inspected progress of ongoing strike and search operation in mountains of Maidan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Sajjad Khan Wednesday visited Balambat Lower Dir and inspected progress of ongoing strike and search operation in mountains of Maidan.

He visited the Integrated Command and Control Room Balambat and met with members of local Dispute Resolution Council.

During a meeting with local elders at Police Lines, he praised the role played by police force and locals for maintaining peace in the area.

He said that the police force had done a tremendous job and succeeded in maintaining peace, despite unfavorable conditions and numerous challenges.