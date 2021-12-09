Rs 100,000 fine imposed on two brick kilns

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District administration, in its drive to control the spread of smog, imposed a fine on two brick kilns in the area of Saddar here Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the Assistant Commissioner Saddar, along with the Inspector Environment department, inspected various brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on two kilns for functioning without transforming their brick burning facilities into the latest zigzag technology and causing smog.

Earlier the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed all Assistant Commissioner to take stern action against elements causing smog.