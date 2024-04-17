Rs 50 Mln Released To PDMA For Rains Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs 50 million so far to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for financial assistance to the heirs of the deceased persons of rains in various districts.
According to the details, Rs 20 million have been released for district Nowshera, and Rs 5.00 million for Lower Dir,
Rs 3.00 million each for Swat and Malakand, Rs 2.00 million each for Upper Dir and Tank, whereas Rs 1.00 million have been released each for Lower Chitral, Battagram, Karak, Peshawar and Charsadda.
In addition to this, Rs 10 million have also been released for general relief in Lower Chitral.
These amount was released on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
The process of providing financial assistance to the families of those who have lost their lives in the various incidents due to recent torrential rains has been geared up.
Expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken by PDMA and other relevant departments in providing relief to the rain affected families, the chief minister said that the provincial government would not leave the affectees alone; providing immediate relief to them was the priority of the provincial government and all available resources were being utilized for this purpose.
He directed the concerned authorities to carefully assess the damages in all the affected districts and ensure that all the victims were provided with relief and assistance.
He directed them to speed up work on the rehabilitation of rain-affected infrastructure so that the issues faced by general public could be resolved as soon as possible and they could return to their normal lives.
"Nothing can replace a human life, however, the provincial government not only equally shares grief of the bereaved families but it is also going all out to provide them relief and assistance", he remarked.
The chief minister also prayed for the eternal peace of deceased ones and the patience for their bereaved families.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor chairs meeting of PRCS, discuss relief activities in flood affected areas1 minute ago
-
Ambassador inaugurates classrooms for Russian language teaching at PU1 minute ago
-
91 hotels fined on higher prices of roti, naan1 minute ago
-
FDA demolishes 3 illegal housing schemes1 minute ago
-
Two traffic assistants dismissed from service1 minute ago
-
Adnan Jalil nominated as member BoG Edwards College1 minute ago
-
3 held with weapons as CPO takes notice of jubilant firing11 minutes ago
-
USAID launches $10m climate financing initiative in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Dr Qibla steps down as CII Chairman after 3-year illustrious tenure11 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation visits Children Complex11 minutes ago
-
Enhanced cooperation to tackle transboundary air pollution stressed21 minutes ago
-
311 fined, 45 held during crackdown on roti/naan overcharging21 minutes ago