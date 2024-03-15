Rs 717.4m Fine Imposed On 6711 Power Pilferers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 6,711 power pilferers during the last 188 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.717.4 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 15.9 million detection units were charged and 6639 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 5313 pilferers so far.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1612 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.177 million on them under the head of 4043,000 detection units.
In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1145 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.
124.4 million under 2823,000 detection units.
Similarly, 763 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.84.7 million under 2326,000 detection units.
He further said that 981 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.102 million under 2011,000 detection units.
In Mianwali circle, 1721 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.169.1 million for 3537,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 489 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.60 million for 1191,000 detection units, spokesman added.
