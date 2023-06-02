Rs 7.3m fine imposed on hoarders, profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 7.3 million fine on hoarders and profiteers in the district during May 2023.

The deputy commissioner's monthly meeting with the divisional commissioner in the chair, held here on Friday, was informed that magistrates held 94,702 inspections during the month, registered 32 cases and sealed 34 shops over the law violations.

They also arrested 681 shopkeepers in various markets and bazaars over profiteering.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to visit vegetable markets and monitor auction of fruits and vegetables regularly and ensure sale of essential items according to the government fixed prices.