Rs 765 mln issued to DCs for helping needy people during lockdown: Umrani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani on Monday said Rs 765 million was issued to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province to ensure help of poor people along with daily wagers in lockdown on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said provincial government was well aware of people's problems especially in lockdown areas, saying that lockdown was the only option to control the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Mir Sikandar said that the coronavirus was a pandemic which had badly affected countries all over the world as they were imposing lockdown in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were being ensured for the protection of doctors and paramedics and shortage of medical equipment would be controlled, he added.

Mir Sikanda said the doctors and paramedical staff were playing key role in curbing the pandemic and their protection was the top most priority of provincial government, saying that no coronavirus case was reported in Naseerabad district till now but as a precaution, isolation wards have been set up.

He said government was fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation due to corona virus, adding that Balochistan government was supplying rations to deserving and needy people during lockdown.

He advised the people to follow government's precautionary measures against the COVID-19 to protect themselves and their families from the virus.