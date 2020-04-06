UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 765 Mln Issued To DCs For Helping Needy People During Lockdown: Umrani

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Rs 765 mln issued to DCs for helping needy people during lockdown: Umrani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani on Monday said Rs 765 million was issued to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province to ensure help of poor people along with daily wagers in lockdown on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said provincial government was well aware of people's problems especially in lockdown areas, saying that lockdown was the only option to control the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Mir Sikandar said that the coronavirus was a pandemic which had badly affected countries all over the world as they were imposing lockdown in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were being ensured for the protection of doctors and paramedics and shortage of medical equipment would be controlled, he added.

Mir Sikanda said the doctors and paramedical staff were playing key role in curbing the pandemic and their protection was the top most priority of provincial government, saying that no coronavirus case was reported in Naseerabad district till now but as a precaution, isolation wards have been set up.

He said government was fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation due to corona virus, adding that Balochistan government was supplying rations to deserving and needy people during lockdown.

He advised the people to follow government's precautionary measures against the COVID-19 to protect themselves and their families from the virus.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister World Poor All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

1 hour ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

2 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

2 hours ago

De-sealing at Manga started

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.