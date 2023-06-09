UrduPoint.com

Rs.2,000 Mln Allocated For Information Division's Development Schemes Under PSDP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Rs.2,000 mln allocated for Information Division's development schemes under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated around Rs. 2000 million for the Information and Broadcasting Division, in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2023-2024, for its five ongoing and two new projects.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the government has specified Rs. 1545.350 million for nine ongoing Information Ministry schemes, whereas Rs. 454 million have been allocated for two new schemes.

Rs 448.530 million has been set aside for the Central Monitoring Unit of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, while Rs 379.

412 million have been earmarked for National Information Media Archive Repository (Islamabad/Lahore) at Cyber Wing.

Moreover, Rs 209.069 have been apportioned for the rehabilitation of medium wave services from Kahirpur station of Radio Pakistan, whereas Rs. 200 million has been set aside for the establishment of the National Film Production Institute at ptv academy in Islamabad.

Among the new projects, Rs. 400 million have been allocated for the upgradation of HPT Rawat, transmitting station by installing a 1000 KW DRM-enabled medium wave transmitter.

