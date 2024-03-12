Open Menu

Rs.711.2 Million Fine Imposed On 6631 Power Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 6631 power pilferers during last 186 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.711.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 6631 power pilferers during last 186 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.711.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 15.7 million detection units were charged and 6568 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 5265 pilferers so far.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1596 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.175.8 million on them under the head of 4017,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1129 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

123 million under 2782,000 detection units.

Similarly, 752 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.83.9 million under 2300,000 detection units.

He further said that 969 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.100 million under 1991,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 1697 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.167.7 million for 3500,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 488 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.59.8 million for 1088,000 detection units, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan