Rs.95bn spent on uplift of NMDs: PA panel told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department has spent a hefty fund of Rs.95 billion during the last six years (2015-2021) on development and rehabilitation of the newly merged districts (NMDs) of the erstwhile FATA.

This was told during a meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department held here with chairman, Tufail Anjum in the chair.

Those who attended the meeting included MPAs Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Samia Bibi, Mir Kalam Wazir, Ranjeet Singh, Wilson Wazir, Ajmal Khan, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal and Naeema Kishwar.

The meeting was also told that steps are being taken for utilisation of Rs.12 billion more in the merged districts of the province. Out of the total 1,45,962 partially and completely damaged houses in South & North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai and Khyber districts, the owners of 93,486 houses have been paid compensation so far. 96% temporary displaced persons (TDPs) have been repatriated to their native localities.