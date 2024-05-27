Open Menu

Rubina Kayani Expresses Deep Grief Over Death Of Talat Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Rubina Kayani expresses deep grief over death of Talat Hussain

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prominent educationist, social development activist, Rubina Kayani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned actor Talat Hussain.

In her message of condolence on Monday, she extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Talat Hussain will remain alive in the hearts of the people through his melodic voice and distinctive acting forever, she said and added that the deceased Hussain's services to the entertainment industry will always be remembered.

May Allah Almighty grant the deceased an exalted place in Jannat and grant fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Talat Hussain Family Industry Sad

Recent Stories

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

3 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan