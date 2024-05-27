Rubina Kayani Expresses Deep Grief Over Death Of Talat Hussain
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prominent educationist, social development activist, Rubina Kayani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned actor Talat Hussain.
In her message of condolence on Monday, she extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Talat Hussain will remain alive in the hearts of the people through his melodic voice and distinctive acting forever, she said and added that the deceased Hussain's services to the entertainment industry will always be remembered.
May Allah Almighty grant the deceased an exalted place in Jannat and grant fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sun aligns with Holy Kaaba in Makkah1 minute ago
-
Heat wave conditions to prevail in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
No compromise on development projects: minister2 minutes ago
-
Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award announced2 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat continues2 minutes ago
-
Robbers kill citizen in snatching incident11 minutes ago
-
Advisory for growers of sweet potato11 minutes ago
-
CDA mobilizes to extinguish Margalla Hills' Saidpur village range’s fire11 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice12 minutes ago
-
Wasa directed for prompt response to complaints21 minutes ago
-
PRCS DIKhan conducts training session at Wensam College21 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur faces extreme heat wave21 minutes ago