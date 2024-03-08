Open Menu

Ruling Granted To Issue Production Orders For Senator Ejaz Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Ruling granted to issue production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Khan Afridi on Friday ordered to issue the production order for Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chadhary for using his right to vote in presidential elections on March 9th.

Senator Ali Zafar presented a motion signed by both the treasury and opposition benches in the upper house seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry. He said Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry was detained by Punjab police in various cases on May 9th.

He said that rule 84 of the Senate grants the chairman, the discretionary powers to summon a member in custody for a sitting of the Senate. He said the presence of Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chadhary is necessary for the presidential election on March 9th, to use his right to vote in the election under his constitutional right.

Senator Ali Zafar informed the senate about the health of Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry saying that he is medically unfit having having issues of liver and uric acid. He demanded the formation of a medical board in Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for his detailed medical examination.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that general amnesty should be given to all political prisoners.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah also appreciated the decision of the deputy chairman to issue the production orders of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry.

