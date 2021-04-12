RWMC, Albayrak devise special cleanliness plan at Ramazan bazars

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak have devised a special cleanliness plan in the city to provide best waste management services in the Ramazan Bazars of Rawalpindi and Murree city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak have devised a special cleanliness plan in the city to provide best waste management services in the Ramazan Bazars of Rawalpindi and Murree city.

Spokesman of Albayrak told here Monday that these services would be provided in 9 Ramzan bazars lying under Albayrak and RWMC jurisdiction.

Sanitary workers would be deployed in these Ramazan bazars who would work in two shifts. Mechanical sweeping and mechanical washing of suburb areas would be specially done alongwith waste collection activities. A schedule of waste lifting using mini-dumpers, containers and compactors has been prepared for prompt waste collection.

Moreover, special cleaning of major markets, graveyards and mosques would be done during the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Social mobilizing teams would also be deployed to brief and aware shopkeepers and buyers about proper disposal of waste with an aim to facilitate smooth implementation of the plan. Banners will be hanged and awareness literature would be distributed in all Ramadan Bazaars for said purpose.

Imams of Masajids would be requested to promote message of cleanliness and its importance via Juma sermons and regular preaching.